JACOB OULANYAH BURIAL: Acholi MPs defend Shs235m allocated to them

The leadership of the Acholi Parliamentary Group has defended the 235 million shillings budget reportedly allocated to them for the burial of the late Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, clarifying that it was requested under the National Organizing Committee for the burial. According to the group chairperson, Anthony Akol, the matter should not be politicised as they are only want to eulogize their colleague. They also expressed satisfaction with the roles given to them, the Omoro local government, cultural and religious leaders.