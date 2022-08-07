Jacob Kiplimo wins second gold medal with 5,000m win

Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo claimed his second Commonwealth gold after winning the Men’s 5,000m race in Birmingham, UK. Kiplimo, who earlier this week beat Kenyan duo of Daniel Simiu and Kibiwott Kandie in the 10,000m, yet again proved to be a good finisher after beating another Kenyan duo of Jacob Krop and Nicholas Kimeli to earn his double gold. The win makes it three gold medals for Uganda at the Commonwealth games, in addition to the bronze in the 5,000m at the World Athletics Championships, in Eugene, Oregon, a fortnight ago.