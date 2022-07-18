Italy backs move to improve agriculture in Uganda

The Italian business community has expressed interest in supporting Uganda’s push for mechanized agriculture by offering an alternative market for equipment. A delegation from the Italian Trade Agency indicated that a window of opportunity will be open to farmers to establish the effectiveness of the equipment at an agricultural exhibition by 1,900 companies from 40 countries. They insist that the equipment is affordable, with the Italian farming community contributing to over 60 per cent of the population engaged in subsistence farming here in Uganda.