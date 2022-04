Israel aids encamped South Sudan victims

The Host Communities and South Sudanese refugees living in Morobi zone II, Palo-Rinya refugee settlement in Obongi district have received relief items worth millions of Shillings from the Israel-aid following the hailstorm that hit them in March 2022. The hailstorms in March affected many households which were child-headed and those of the elderly and single mothers who do not have enough support and essential basic needs.