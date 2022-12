Ismaili Community collects donations to support the needy

The Ismaili Civic, the charity arm of the Ismaili Community in Uganda has started collecting donations from well-wishers to support the needy communities with foodstuffs, clothing, school fees, and medical care during the festive season. The donations will be distributed in various parts of the country. The Organisation is equally planning to roll out a tree-planting exercise in Uganda, in a bid to address the effects of climate change.