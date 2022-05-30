IRRIGATION SCHEMES: Nakaseke concerned it could lose funds

The Nakaseke District Council is worried that money meant to support farmers to install micro-scale irrigation schemes may be returned to the national treasury as farmers are reluctant to apply for it. The district is stuck with more than Shillings 800 million for the program. The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal husbandry, and Fisheries with support from the World Bank through the Uganda Inter-governmental Fiscal Transfer Program (UgIFT) disbursed 1.036 billion shillings to Nakaseke district in the financial year 2021/22 under the Microscale Irrigation Programme.