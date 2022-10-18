IRAN-UGANDA HOSPITAL WRANGLE : Police say there is an attempt to illegally take over the hospital

Police personnel will no longer have access to subsidized specialized health services at the Iran-Uganda hospital. It turns out that the hospital that was supposed to provide an up to 50 per cent subsidy has been charging officers exorbitantly in violation of a Memorandum of Understanding. Jackson Onyango reports that until the stalemate, the police were responsible for fueling the generators and ambulances attached to the facility.