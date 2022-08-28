Investors warned to shift out of wetlands

The government is insisting that all investors whose projects are in wetlands will have to relocate or be forced to lose their investments. The warning by the minister of state for investments, Evelyn Anite follows a presidential directive, requiring all degraded wetlands to be rehabilitated. The minister was fielding questions from investors who complained that the National Environmental Management Authority, which has orders to demolish structures established in wetlands, had cleared them to set up their plants. However, the same institution is now asking them to leave.