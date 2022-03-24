Interpreter to assist in investigations of murdered geologists in Karamoja

Police in Moroto district have picked up the interpreter identified as Sam Lote who was working with a team of geologists who were shot dead recently. The geologists were carrying out mineral mapping survey in Moroto. Lote who also sustained injuries after he was shot, was on Thursday afternoon picked up by police after doctors successful removed a bullet from his abdomen. At the time of the attack Lote managed to run away after sensing danger from warriors. According to Police, Lote has been handed over to UPDF