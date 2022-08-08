By Nation Africa More by this Author

Other than the two leading candidates, there is also Mr George Wajackoya of Roots Party and Agano Party’s David Mwaure.





Mr Odinga and Dr Ruto have made myriad promises, which Kenyans will be voting for or against at the ballot. The promises, which are largely similar and heavily borrow from previous election pledges, are contained in their manifestos. Azimio’s manifesto, anchored on a social protection plan that includes giving Sh6,000 per month to each of the two million most needy and vulnerable households, is summarised in a 10-point agenda “to transform the country”. The 10 points are: Azimio la Ugatuzi, Azimio la Jitihada, Azimio la Kina Mama, Azimio la Ukulima, Azimio la Viwanda, Azimio la Wananchi, Azimio la Uwajibikaji, Waste Not a Single Child, Maji kwa Kila Boma and BabaCare. On the other hand, Kenya Kwanza has the “bottom up” economic model, which seeks to increase employment creation, equitable distribution of income and economic stability, among others. Kenya Kwanza has identified agriculture, transforming the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), housing and settlement, healthcare, digital and creative economy, infrastructure, manufacturing, social protection and governance as its agenda for the country. On the other hand, Mr Odinga has promised to ensure the success of BabaCare, which primarily focuses on social protection and up-scaling Universal Health Coverage. Under this plan, he says, all citizens will enjoy the right to accessible, quality and affordable healthcare in an Azimio administration.READ MORE HERE: https://nation.africa/kenya/news/politics/what-kenyans-will-be-voting-for-tomorrow-3906706