US, UN condemn Somalia attacks which left over 100 dead

By AFP More by this Author

The United Nations and United States on Sunday separately condemned attacks in Somalia's capital which killed at least 100 people and injured hundreds more.

In Mogadishu on Saturday, two cars packed with explosives blew up minutes apart near the busy Zobe intersection, followed by gunfire in an attack targeting Somalia's education ministry.

UN chief Antonio Guterres "extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, which include United Nations staff, as well as the Government and people of Somalia," the secretary-general's spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement.

Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying its fighters were targeting the ministry of education.

Guterres "strongly condemns these heinous attacks and reiterates that the United Nations stands in solidarity with Somalia against violent extremism," his spokesperson said.

The White House on Sunday also condemned the "tragic terrorist attack in Mogadishu... and in particular its heinous targeting of the Somali Ministry of Education and first responders."

Advertisement

"The United States remains committed to supporting the Federal Government of Somalia in its fight to prevent such callous terrorist acts," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.