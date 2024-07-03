UPDF recruitment team faces pressure from government and security officials

The UPDF recruitment team has raised concerns about interference from government and security officials attempting to irregularly recruit their relatives and friends into the army. The nationwide recruitment drive, which began on Monday and will conclude on July 14, aims to enlist 9,627 soldiers.

Hundreds of candidates gathered at Soroti Sports Grounds in Soroti City, eagerly awaiting their chance to be recruited.

However, the recruitment teams in Soroti report facing pressure from various individuals seeking to bypass the proper recruitment procedures for their relatives.

Colonel Saad Katemba, the team leader for the Teso and Bukedi recruitment team, expressed that the team is overwhelmed by the number of applicants compared to the available slots, which necessitated a roll call.



Soroti District and Soroti City were allocated 67 recruitment slots. According to Katemba, this situation has led local politicians, high-ranking government officials, and UPDF officers to try and influence the recruitment process.



