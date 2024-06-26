UN chief urges restraint in Kenya amid protests

By REUTERS More by this Author

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged restraint in Kenya by police and security forces and called for protesters to be peaceful, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday (June 25).



"It is very important that the rights of people to demonstrate peacefully be upheld," Dujarric said.



Police fired on demonstrators trying to storm Kenya's legislature on Tuesday and at least five protesters were shot dead, with sections of the parliament building set ablaze as lawmakers inside passed a bill to raise taxes.