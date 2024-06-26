Uhuru Kenyatta calls for peace amid finance bill protests

By REUTERS More by this Author

Nairobi, Kenya – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for peace and dialogue following the violent protests sparked by the controversial Finance Bills 2024. On Tuesday, the unrest escalated as protestors breached the National Assembly, leading to a tragic loss of lives.

In a heartfelt statement to newsrooms, Kenyatta expressed his condolences to the families of those killed during the protests. He emphasized the critical role of elected leaders in listening to their constituents, urging them to heed the voices of the people who elected them.

"At this trying time, I want to remind all leaders that they were elected by the people. Listening to the people is not a choice but a mandate enshrined in the principles of our constitution and the very basis of our philosophy and democracy," said Kenyatta. "Leaders must know that the power and authority they have is donated to them by the people. I therefore call for calm and for the leadership to show restraint and do the right thing by listening to the people."

Kenyatta condemned the use of force by the government against citizens exercising their constitutional rights to peaceful protests. He urged both sides to avoid violence, advocating instead for wisdom, civility, and constructive dialogue.

"Violence on either side is not the answer. As your former President, I have felt the weight and difficulty of leading Kenya. I therefore pray for wisdom and civility to be established and for peace and progress to belong to all of us as children of Kenya," Kenyatta stated.

The former president also called on the ruling government to engage in open dialogue with Kenyans, stressing that the nation's unity and progress depend on mutual understanding and compromise.

"I pray for understanding on the part of every Kenyan and for all of us to remember that Kenya is bigger than any one of us; there is nothing cast in stone that cannot be changed," said Kenyatta.

As the country grapples with the fallout from the Finance Bills 2024, Kenyatta's plea for peace and dialogue serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of unity and democratic principles in navigating these challenging times.