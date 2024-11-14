Tyson vows to defeat Jake Paul in sanctioned boxing match

A subdued Mike Tyson pledged to emerge victorious against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in their upcoming sanctioned boxing match in Texas on Friday. Speaking at the pre-fight press conference at the Toyota Music Factory near Dallas, the former world heavyweight champion remained largely composed, raising his voice only when questioned about the possibility of losing to Paul.

The 58-year-old Tyson will face the 27-year-old Paul at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Paul, with only 10 fights under his belt, will contest the eight-round bout against Tyson, who boasts a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts.

During the press conference, Paul took jabs at Tyson, referencing his infamous ear-biting incident against Evander Holyfield by wearing a diamond ear protector. Tyson, convicted of rape in 1992 and stripped of his boxing license in 1997, has not fought professionally since 2005.

Paul holds a 9-1 record, primarily fighting ex-MMA fighters, with his sole defeat coming via split decision against Tommy Fury in February 2023. The heavyweight bout will feature 14-ounce gloves, and the outcome will be reflected in both fighters' professional boxing records.



