This is my last season at Liverpool, says Salah

After helping Liverpool administer an emphatic 3-0 victory over Manchester United, Mohamed Salah revealed that this would be his last season at Anfield.





The Egyptian, who is the highest-scoring visiting player to Old Trafford in Premier League history with seven goals, netted and provided two assists for Luis Diaz as Liverpool continued life under new boss Arne Slot in perfect fashion this season.





United was no match for their arch-rivals from start to finish and could have suffered greater humiliation had Salah and his teammates finished off several other late chances.



