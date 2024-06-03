South Africa's president urges unity as ANC support plunges

By REUTERS More by this Author

President Cyril Ramaphosa called on South Africa's political parties to work together for the good of the country as final results from last week's election confirmed his African National Congress had lost its majority for the first time.





The result, announced on Sunday, is the worst election showing for the ANC - Africa's oldest liberation movement, once led by Nelson Mandela - since it came to power 30 years ago, ending white minority rule.





Voters, angry at joblessness, inequality, and rolling blackouts, slashed support for the ANC to 40.2%, down from 57.5% in the previous 2019 parliamentary vote. Official results showed the ANC winning 159 seats in the 400-seat National Assembly, down from 230 previously. The result means that the ANC must now share power, likely with a major political rival, to keep it - an unprecedented prospect in South Africa's post-apartheid history.