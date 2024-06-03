South Africa's ANC says 'nothing to celebrate' after losing majority
Monday June 03 2024
South Africa's ruling African National Congress Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said on Sunday that there was nothing to celebrate after the party lost its controlling majority, although it won the most votes in Wednesday's general election.
"The results showed a significant decline in ANC support from previous elections," Mbalula told a press conference, adding that the party would hold discussions with other parties in the coming days.