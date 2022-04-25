Russian fuel depot close to Ukraine border in flames: authorities

By AFP More by this Author

A large fuel depot in a Russian town close to the border with Ukraine is on fire, the emergency situations ministry was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Monday.

"A fire has been reported at the Transneft Bryansk-Druzhba fuel depot in Bryansk," around 150 kilometres (93 miles) from the Ukraine border, which serves as a logistics base for Moscow's military operation in its pro-Western neighbour, the agencies quoted the ministry as saying.