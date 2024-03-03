Nigerian actor, John Okafor, also known as Mr. Ibu dies at 62

By Desire Ninsiima More by this Author

John Okafor passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2024, due to cardiac complications after being ailing for several months. In October 2023, the actor disclosed a certain illness he was suffering from, which was never made public, ultimately leading to the amputation of his leg. In November of the same year, his family shared the information that his leg had been amputated and requested the public's prayers and financial assistance. He received support from Abubakar Bukola Saraki, a former president of Nigeria, and other well-wishers. Mr. Ibu had been in and out of the hospital until he breathed his last due to cardiac complications.Mr. Ibu had an illustrious career, appearing in over 200 Nollywood films, including titles such as "Mr. Ibu," "Coffin Producers," "Husband Suppliers," "Mr. Ibu in London," "Police Recruit," "9 Wives," and more. Before his acting career, he also worked as a photographer and a hairstylist.