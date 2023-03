Nigeria's ruling party candidate Tinubu wins presidency: electoral commission

By AFP More by this Author

Nigeria's ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu has won the presidency of Africa's most populous democracy after a highly disputed election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Wednesday.

All Progressives Congress (APC) party candidate Tinubu won 8.8 million votes against 6.9 million for opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party's Peter Obi, who won 6.1 million, according to results.