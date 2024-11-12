New Era begins at Manchester United as Ruben Amorim takes the helm

By Reuters More by this Author

Manchester United has officially welcomed Ruben Amorim as its new head coach, replacing the sacked Erik ten Hag. The 39-year-old Portuguese manager arrives from Sporting CP on a contract until June 2027.

Amorim considered one of Europe's brightest young managers, expressed his excitement and awareness of the challenges ahead. "I feel ready for the new challenge," he said. "I'm not naive, I know it's going to be very different, very difficult."

Amorim's first match in charge will be against Ipswich Town on November 24. United currently sits 13th in the Premier League with 15 points from 11 matches.

Meanwhile, interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has left the club after not being offered a role in Amorim's backroom staff. Van Nistelrooy, a Manchester United legend, guided the team to three wins and a draw in his four games as caretaker boss.