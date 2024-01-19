Namibia president tests reveal 'cancerous cells'

By AFP More by this Author

A routine medical check-up on President Hage Geingob has revealed "cancerous cells", the Namibian presidency announced on Friday.

The president "was due for a colonoscopy and a gastroscopy on 8 January, 2024, which were followed up with a biopsy", his office said in a statement.

The 82-year-old statesman will undertake "appropriate" treatment to deal with the cancerous cells, it added.

Health scares have followed the southern Africa nation's president even before he took up office.

In 2013, the year before his first term began, Geingob underwent brain surgery.

Last year, the tall, deep-voiced leader, underwent an aortic operation in neighbouring South Africa.

Advertisement

The desert nation of Namibia is to hold presidential and national assembly elections towards the end of the year.

In the meantime, the president's office "wishes to inform the Namibian public that President Geingob will continue to carry out presidential duties, alongside the Cabinet".

Geingob, who is serving his second term, was first elected as president in 2014 after spending 12 years as the country's longest serving prime minister.