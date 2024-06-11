Malawi president: all killed on plane carrying Vice President Chilima

By REUTERS More by this Author

Malawi's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine other people were killed when the military plane they were traveling on crashed, President Lazarus Chakwera said on Tuesday.





The aircraft carrying Chilima, who was seen as a potential candidate in next year's presidential election, went missing on Monday.

"I'm deeply saddened, I'm sorry to inform you all that it has turned out to be a terrible tragedy. The search and rescue team has found the aircraft near a hill. They have found it completely destroyed with no survivors," Chakwera said in an address to the nation.





The plane left the capital Lilongwe at 09:17 a.m. (0717 GMT) on Monday but was unable to land at Mzuzu airport as scheduled at 10:02 a.m. due to poor visibility. It was ordered to return to Lilongwe but went off the radar and aviation authorities could not make contact with it.Chakwera said all passengers on board were killed on impact and that the military was bringing their remains back to the capital.