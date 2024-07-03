Koboko leaders urge East African leaders to fast-track common currency implementations
Wednesday July 03 2024
A section of leaders from Koboko District and neighboring areas have called on East African leaders to fast-track the implementation of a common currency to ease trade among member states. These leaders traveled to Tata Drupa in DR Congo's Ituri province to participate in celebrations marking the country's independence day.
Various activities aimed at enhancing unity between the citizens of Uganda and DR Congo were carried out, including football games and cultural events.