Kenyan president vows crackdown after blaming 'criminals' for deadly protests

Kenyan President William Ruto condemned on Tuesday (June 25) what he called an "unprecedented attack" on democracy after protesters trying to storm parliament clashed with police, leaving at least five dead in violence he blamed on "organized criminals."



In a national address, Ruto said an initially peaceful protest over his tax hike plans was hijacked by dangerous elements intent on undermining security. He vowed the full force of Kenya's security services would be deployed to prevent any further unrest.



The hardline rhetoric signaled no backing down from Ruto's efforts to raise $2.7 billion in new taxes to ease debt costs, despite days of protests in which demonstrators overwhelmed police to briefly enter parliament on Tuesday as the measures were being debated.



Ruto thanked security forces for defending Kenya but made no mention of the deadly tactics used against what he called "criminals pretending to be peaceful protesters." At least five were killed in clashes with police and dozens more were injured, according to medics.



