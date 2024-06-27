Kenyan President Ruto rejects finance bill

By REUTERS More by this Author

Kenyan President William Ruto backed down from his controversial $2.7 billion tax hike plan on Wednesday (June 26), saying he would withdraw the finance bill that sparked days of violent nationwide protests in which 23 people were killed, and many more were injured, according to medical services.

In a televised address, Ruto said he would not sign the 2024 Finance Bill into law after reflecting on the public outcry against it, a striking reversal after he had condemned Tuesday's unrest as an "unprecedented attack" on democracy.

The about-face came after protesters overwhelmed police to briefly storm parliament as lawmakers debated the unpopular measures on Tuesday. Ruto expressed condolences for lives lost and property destroyed in clashes he said underscored the depth of dissatisfaction.

While accepting the finance bill's withdrawal, Ruto directed immediate austerity cuts across the presidency and executive branch to reduce expenditure, including slashing funds for travel, vehicles and renovations. He also vowed to prioritize fighting corruption, a demand from protesters.