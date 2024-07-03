Kenyan activists rethink strategy after protests descend into violence

By Reuters More by this Author

Activists behind Kenya's anti-government protests are rethinking their strategy after demonstrations on Tuesday were marred by widespread violence and looting.

The activists say the violence was the work of "goons" hired by politicians to either discredit legitimate demonstrators or advance their own agendas, but they acknowledge that it risks undermining the protest movement.

"It seems the state has realised that the only way to counter this movement is by using goons to incite violence, break into people's property, loot, and tarnish our cause," Ojango Omondi, an activist in the capital Nairobi, told Reuters.