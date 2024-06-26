Kenya's police open fire as tax protests turn violent in Nairobi

By REUTERS More by this Author

Police opened fire in Kenya's capital city of Nairobi in an attempt to stop demonstrators from entering a parliament compound on Tuesday (June 25), as protests against a bill to raise taxes descended into violence.



In chaotic scenes on the streets, plumes of black smoke rose against a backdrop of tall buildings in the capital city as police stood nearby holding shields and batons. Groups of people tried to carry others away, while some lay on the ground motionless, video obtained by Reuters showed.



Reuters was able to independently verify the location with the road layout, infrastructure, and buildings matched the street view imagery of the area. Reuters was able to independently verify the date with original file metadata.



Kenyan President William Ruto said on Tuesday security was his "utmost priority" after the protests turned violent, with police firing on demonstrators trying to storm the legislature, killing at least five.



Police in Nairobi opened fire after tear gas and water cannon failed to disperse the crowds. They eventually managed to drive protesters from the parliament building and lawmakers were evacuated through an underground tunnel, local media said.