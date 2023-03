By AFP More by this Author

Kenyan police fired tear gas and water cannon on opposition leader Raila Odinga's convoy on Monday, AFP correspondents said, as clashes erupted between police and his supporters who were protesting at the cost of living.

Odinga had been due to hold a press conference at a Nairobi hotel to speak about the so-called day of action against the government of President William Ruto before he was forced to leave the premises.