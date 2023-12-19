Five elections in 2024 that will shape the global order
Tuesday December 19 2023
Could Donald Trump make a comeback? Will anyone in Russia challenge Vladimir Putin?
With half the world heading to the polls in 2024, and some 30 countries electing a president,
here are five key elections to watch:
- Trump-Biden rematch? -
On November 5, tens of millions of Americans will choose a president in a contest which
could keep incumbent Joe Biden in power until the age of 86.
Poll after poll shows that a majority of voters think the gaffe-prone Democrat is too old to be
commander-in-chief, despite his likely rival, ex-president Donald Trump making similar slipups
at 77.
Disinformation looks set to be a feature of the campaign, a hangover from the last foultempered
contest which ended with Trump supporters storming the US Capitol to try to halt
the certification of Biden's victory.
Trump goes into the Republican party nomination contest the clear favourite, despite
multiple criminal trials hanging over him.
Biden's campaign suffered another blow after the Republican-led House of Representatives
voted in December to open a formal impeachment inquiry into whether he profited unduly
from his son's foreign business deals while he was vice-president under Barack Obama.
- Putin eyes six more years -
A newly-confident Russian President Vladimir Putin, energised by his troops' success in
holding their positions in Ukraine two years into the war, is hoping to extend his 24-year rule
by another six years in March elections.
On December 8 he announced he is running for a fifth term, which would keep him in power
until 2030.
In 2020 he had the constitution amended to allow him to theoretically stay in power until
2036, which could potentially see him rule for longer than Joseph Stalin.
With the war in Ukraine used to lock up or silence dissenters and opponents, there is little
chance of anyone standing in his way.
His long-time nemesis Alexei Navalny is serving a 19-year jail sentence.
- Modi's great power play -
Nearly one billion Indians will be called on to vote in April-May when the world's most
populous nation goes to the polls in an election in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and
his nationalist BJP party are seeking a third term.
Modi's political career and success have been based on support from India's one-billion-plus
Hindus and, critics say, stoking enmity toward the country's large Muslim minority.
Despite a crackdown on civil liberties on his watch, he goes into the vote the clear favorite,
with his supporters crediting him with boosting his country's standing on the global stage.
- EU test for populists -
The world's largest transnational poll in June will see more than 400 million people eligible to
vote in the European Parliament election.
The vote will be a test of support for right-wing populists, who have the wind in their sails
after the victory of Geert Wilders' anti-Islam, anti-EU PVV Freedom Party in November's Dutch
elections and last year's win for Giorgia Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy.
Brussels can take heart however from Poland, where former European Council president
Donald Tusk has returned to power on a solidly pro-EU platform.
- First Mexican woman president? -
A leftist former mayor of the capital and a businesswoman with Indigenous roots are both
vying to make history in Mexico in June by becoming the first woman president of a country
with a tradition of machismo.
Former Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum is running on behalf of outgoing President
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's Morena party.
Her outspoken opponent Xochitl Galvez has been selected to represent an opposition
coalition, the Broad Front for Mexico.