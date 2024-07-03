Final Consultations on Anti-Counterfeit Bill completed

Anti-counterfeit crusaders have finalized consultations on the Anti-Counterfeit Goods and Services Bill, tabled by Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa. Last year, Parliament granted Basalirwa leave to process all necessary steps for the bill, leading to the commencement of regional consultations in March this year.



The bill seeks to prohibit the manufacture, production, packaging, sale, importation, and exportation of counterfeit goods and services that infringe upon intellectual property rights and prescribed standards. The final leg of consultations was conducted in Kampala today before Basalirwa takes the bill to the line committee of Parliament for further processing.