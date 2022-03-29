Dutch to expel 17 Russians for alleged spying

By AFP More by this Author



The Netherlands is expelling 17 Russian diplomats who were "secretly active" as intelligence officers, the Dutch foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"Today, the ambassador of Russia was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs" and informed of the expulsion, the Hague-based ministry said in a statement.

"The reason is that there is information... showing that the persons concerned, accredited as diplomats, are secretly active as intelligence officers," it said.



