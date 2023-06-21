China says Biden equating Xi with 'dictators' is 'ridiculous'
Wednesday June 21 2023
China on Wednesday labelled as "ridiculous" comments by US President Joe Biden equating his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping with "dictators".
"The relevant remarks by the US side are extremely ridiculous and irresponsible, they seriously violate basic facts, diplomatic protocol and China's political dignity," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing, adding: "They are an open political provocation."