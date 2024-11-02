Cardi B joins Harris at Wisconsin rally, slams Trump

By REUTERS More by this Author

US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris held a campaign rally at Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis, in Milwaukee city of Wisconsin, on Friday (Nov. 1).

American rapper/songwriter Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, also known as Cardi B, and actor Keegan-Michael Key attended the rally and gave speeches for the crowd.

More than 62 million Americans have cast early ballots with five days to go until Election Day, according to data published Thursday.

Vice President Harris and former President Trump will face off in the 2024 US presidential election, which takes place next Tuesday, Nov. 5.