Burkina army dismisses coup claim as 'internal crisis'

Burkina Faso's army on Saturday dismissed an announcement by some military leaders that they had seized power in the West African country as an "internal crisis" within the military.

"Following an internal crisis within the national armed forces, a few units have taken control of some arteries of the city of Ouagadougou, demanding the departure of Lieutenant-Colonel (Paul-Henri Sandaogo) Damiba. Dialogue is ongoing," the army's general staff said in a statement.