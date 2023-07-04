Biden praises Stoltenberg's 'steady leadership' as NATO chief's mandate extended

By AFP More by this Author

US PresidentJoeBiden on Tuesday welcomed the one-year extension of NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg's tenure, calling the military alliance "stronger, more united and purposeful than it has ever been."

"With his steady leadership, experience, and judgement, Secretary General Stoltenberg has brought our Alliance through the most significant challenges in European security since World War II," Biden said in a statement, one week ahead of a summit set to focus on NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.