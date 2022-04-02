Advertisement

At least 20 bodies seen in one street in town near Kyiv: AFP

Saturday April 02 2022
Ukraine

This photograph taken in the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv, on April 2, 2022, shows a police car under the rubble as Ukraine said today Russian forces were making a "rapid retreat" from northern areas around the capital Kyiv and the city of Chernigiv. (AFP)

By AFP

The bodies of at least 20 men in civilian clothes were found lying in a single street Saturday after Ukrainian forces retook the town of Bucha near Kyiv from Russian troops, AFP journalists said.

One of the bodies of the men had his hands tied, and the corpses were strewn over several hundred metres (yards) of the residential road in the suburban town northwest of the capital, the journalists said.

Bodies lie on a street in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, on April 2, 2022, as Ukraine says Russian forces are making a "rapid retreat" from northern areas around Kyiv and the city of Chernigiv. (AFP)

The cause of death was not immediately clear.

