At least 20 bodies seen in one street in town near Kyiv: AFP
Saturday April 02 2022
The bodies of at least 20 men in civilian clothes were found lying in a single street Saturday after Ukrainian forces retook the town of Bucha near Kyiv from Russian troops, AFP journalists said.
One of the bodies of the men had his hands tied, and the corpses were strewn over several hundred metres (yards) of the residential road in the suburban town northwest of the capital, the journalists said.
The cause of death was not immediately clear.