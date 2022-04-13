253 dead in South Africa floods: provincial health chief

By AFP More by this Author

The death toll from floods that struck the South African city of Durban stands at more than 250, the provincial health chief said Wednesday, a sharp rise from previous figures of 59 dead.

"As of late last night, we had received something close to 253 bodies in our two different mortuaries," Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu told eNCA television.

Asked to confirm the number for Durban's municipality, known as eThekwini, she said: "253 in eThekwini last nig