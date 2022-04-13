253 dead in South Africa floods: provincial health chief
The death toll from floods that struck the South African city of Durban stands at more than 250, the provincial health chief said Wednesday, a sharp rise from previous figures of 59 dead.
"As of late last night, we had received something close to 253 bodies in our two different mortuaries," Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu told eNCA television.
Asked to confirm the number for Durban's municipality, known as eThekwini, she said: "253 in eThekwini last nig