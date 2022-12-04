International labour organization partners with gov't to eliminate child labour

The International Labor Organization and Government have pledged to scale up efforts to eliminate child labour by 2025. However, the recently released National Labour Force Survey by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics indicated that 6.2 million that is 40% of children aged 5-17 years are engaged in child labour. The problem of child labour is majorly reported in rural areas and in the agricultural sector. Now the government, in partnership with the ILO, have launched a social finance model to support families in agriculture value chains to end child labour.