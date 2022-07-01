INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT: Gulu residents reflect on LRA trials as ICC marks 20 years

In 2005, the Hague-based court issued warrants of arrest for five top LRA commanders: Joseph Kony, Vincent Otii, Raska Lukwiya, Dominic Ongwen and Okot Odhiambo for war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed in Northern Uganda. As the International Criminal Court (ICC) marks its 20th anniversary, locals in Gulu have been reflecting on the situation. The trial and conviction of Dominic Ongwen are firmly set in the minds of the people in Acholi sub-region. Dominic Ongwen, nicknamed "White Ant", was taken into ICC custody in 2015, and convicted in February 2021 of 61 out of 70 alleged crimes over a reign of terror in the early 2000s including murder, rape, sexual enslavement and the conscription of child soldiers.