Internal affairs ministry blames Russia war for passport shortages

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has cited the Russia-Ukraine war as one of the causes of the current delay in the issuance of passports since some materials for making the passport booklet are imported from Russia. The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Simon Peter Mundeyi, told NTV that based on the record of the previous issuance of passports, Uganda currently has a daily shortage of 500 passports.