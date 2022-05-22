INSURANCE SECTOR: Allianz Africa new changes as Depak departs group

Former Allianz jubilee chief executive Depak Pandy will be taking on a new role as director in Jubilee group, on the board of Jubilee Allianz Uganda. Depak has served at the helm of the region's largest insurance firm as Managing director for 12 years. Paul Kavuma was the Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Insurers Association since 2018 and previously worked at AIG and AON During a farewell party held for him at the Serena Kampala Hotel, Al Hajji Kadunabbi praised Kavuma as a key pillar in the sector, having contributed to critical industry legislation.