Insurance firms urged to embrace innovation

Players in the insurance sector have been advised to embrace innovations to ensure that the insurance sector remains relevant. The call was made by Mr. Bernard Obera, the Director of Supervision at the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) during an upgrade of MTN Uganda and aYo. Obera says that with innovation, companies can develop a sustainable competitive advantage and better respond to external challenges, such as evolving consumer preferences, growing business complexity, and shifting market dynamics.