INSECURITY QUESTION: Karamoja elders call for compulsory education for youths

Karamoja region leaders have advised government to introduce compulsory education for the youths in the region to address some of the challenges that are currently underway there. Peter Lokii Abrahams, member of parliament for Jie County in Kotido district says education and more so compulsory boarding schools will delink the youths from being recruited as warriors.