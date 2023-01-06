INFLATED ROAD CONSTRUCTION COSTS: IGG to set up special unit to investigate road sector corruption

The Inspector General of Government Bet Olive Namisango Kamya is planning to set up a special unit in the Inspectorate to investigate corruption in the road sector. Kamya said the unit will also look into the alleged corruption in Kampala capital city authority. Kamya told NTV that Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago is right to raise the red flag on the exorbitant and inflated costs of the construction of roads in the city.