INACCURATE WEIGHING SCALES: UNBS says many consumers are being cheated

The Executive Director of the Uganda National Bureau of Standards David Livingstone Ebiru says many butchers are using fake weighing scales to cheat their customers. He said that the UNBS inspection and verification exercise of weighing scales in many parts of the country is aimed at ensuring that traders use the right equipment. He spoke at the commemoration event of World Metrology Day in Kawempe.