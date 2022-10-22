IMPROVING HEALTH SERVICES: Busolwe hospital to be renovated for shs28bn

The government is set to renovate Busolwe hospital in Butaleja district following appeals from the district leaders and health officials over the poor state in which the hospital is in. The hospital which was constructed in 1969 has gone for over 30 years without renovation which has resulted into broken down equipment, poor electricity and sewerage system with most of the patients seeking services there referred to nearby Mbale hospital instead. The renovations will cost 28 billion shillings donated by the kingdom of Spain with additional funds from Uganda and expected to last 18 months.