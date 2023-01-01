IMPROVING HEALTH CARE: Health Ministry more focused on preventing disease | HEALTH FOCUS

With only 11 left days for Uganda to be declared Ebola free, there is a call for the country and especially the Ministry of Health to make use of lessons learned from the two outbreaks; Ebola and Covid-19. Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng says they developed a plan to shift towards a preventive stance as compared to a curative one but are cash-strapped for implementation to happen. Walter Mwesigye has more in this report.