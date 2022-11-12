IMPROVED HEALTHCARE: Nabbanja assures health workers of support

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has assured reproductive health workers that the government is committed to improving their working conditions as a means of improving general healthcare in the country. The premier made the assurance as she met with support Obstetricians and gynaecologists in Kampala. The Association of Obstetricians and gynaecologists of Ugandachairperson Prof Peter Waiswa remarked that the country still experiences maternal deaths that should otherwise be prevented. However, Dr Lawrence Kazibwe noted a 30% reduction in a total number of institutional maternal deaths over the last six years from 1802 in 2016 to 1268 in 2021.